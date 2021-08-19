South Carolina

Missing Pittsburgh teenager might be in the Midlands, sheriff’s office says

A missing teenager from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, might be in the Midlands, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Lacey Hoover has not been seen since July 26, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police said. She was publicly reported missing by police on Aug. 2.

The 17-year-old is possibly in Sumter County, according to the sheriff’s office. Information about why the sheriff’s office believes the teen is in the Midlands was not made available. Sumter County is about 600 miles south of Pittsburgh.

230897949_2961704980735000_5804875937198142458_n.jpg
Lacey Hoover, 17, is missing from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and may be in Sumter County., according to the sheriff’s office. Sumter County Sheriff's Office

There was no word if Hoover is considered a runaway, or if she was alone when she was last seen.

The sheriff’s office did not say if foul play is suspected in Hoover’s disappearance.

The sheriff’s office described Hoover as a 5-foot-2, 100-pound female with freckles, blue eyes and long red hair with blonde tips.

232051103_2961705060734992_7689908246336936029_n.jpg
Lacey Hoover, 17, is missing from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and may be in Sumter County., according to the sheriff's office. Sumter County Sheriff's Office

Anyone who has seen Hoover, or has information about her, is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-436-2000 or Pittsburgh Bureau of Police at 412-323-7141.

Information can also be shared with CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

This is a breaking news story

In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.

August 19, 2021 11:42 AM
