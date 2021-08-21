South Carolina

Death Row inmate in South Carolina dies in hospital

The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

A man who'd been on South Carolina's death row since 1984 died Saturday at a hospital, state corrections officials said.

Donald Allen Jones, 60, had been hospitalized since Wednesday, Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said. The preliminary cause of death is stroke but an autopsy will be performed, officials said.

Jones was the second-longest serving resident on South Carolina's death row, the state Department of Corrections said in a news release.

He was convicted of murder, criminal sexual conduct, armed robbery, larceny from an automobile and larceny-housebreaking in the 1983 Lancaster County shooting death of Ned Plyler.

