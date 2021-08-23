West Columbia couple among those killed by flooding in North Carolina

A couple from West Columbia were among those killed during recent flooding in North Carolina.

Frank and Charlene Mungo are among five people confirmed to have died during the storms caused by Tropical Depression Fred, according to Haywood County Emergency Services.

Frank, 85, and Charlene, 83, were West Columbia residents, according to the Barr-Price Funeral Homes. But the Mungos were also regulars at the Cruso campground in western North Carolina.

The Mungos spent their summers at the Laurel Bank Campground, area resident Sandra Trull told the Asheville Citizen-Times. The couple spent more than 30 years going to the campground, according to a Facebook post from Chris Speer.

“Their Laurel Bank Campground and Cruso family was very dear to them,” Speer said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Frank’s death was confirmed on Aug. 20, the day before the Haywood County Emergency Services announced Charlene had also died.

The floods developed after remnants of Tropical Storm Fred crossed western North Carolina, dropping as much as a foot of rain on parts of Haywood and Transylvania counties, McClatchy News reported. Rivers quickly rose over their banks into surrounding streets and neighborhoods, taking homes off their foundations and pushing vehicles along in the current.

Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency.

“In places in Cruso there’s what I would call almost complete destruction. There’s areas of the community that don’t exist anymore,” Haywood County Director of Emergency Services Travis Donaldson told McClatchy.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Before the Mungos deaths were confirmed a friend and former camper at Laurel Bank unsuccessfully tried searching for the missing couple.

“Went to Laurel Bank Campground today in hopes of finding them there but no. Only devastation of the wonderful campground we had the pleasure of living in for two summers,” Margaret Towe said on Facebook. “They are the sweetest, nicest, 100% Christian people I know and love. I am devastated.”

Visitation and a funeral service will be held for the couple beginning at 1 p.m. Friday at Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce. A burial ceremony will be private, according to the funeral home.

“Rest in peace Charlene and Frank Mungo. ... These two wonderful people were our neighbors. Mike and I loved them dearly and enjoyed our conversations with ... them,” Shannon Ledford said on Facebook. “... My heart is breaking over this lovely couple.”