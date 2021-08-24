Search for hit-and-run driver after deadly crash, South Carolina Highway Patrol says

South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash Monday that left one person dead.

A pedestrian died after the collision on S.C. 28, near the intersection with Swamp Road, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell. That’s in the Beech Island area of Aiken County, not far from the South Carolina-Georgia state line.

The crash happened at about 11 p.m., when an unknown vehicle heading east on S.C. 28 hit the pedestrian who was walking on the road, Tidwell said. The vehicle drove away after the collision, according to Tidwell.

No description of the vehicle, or the driver, was available. The crash continues to be investigated by Highway Patrol.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the pedestrian after notifying the next of kin.

No other injuries were reported by Highway Patrol.

Anyone with information on the driver or the collision is asked to call the Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or 800-768-1501, or submit a tip to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip. Tips can also be texted to *HP.

Through Monday afternoon, 701 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, including 102 pedestrians, state Department of Public Safety data shows.

There have been at least 22 people killed in Aiken County crashes in 2021, and five involved pedestrians, DPS reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

