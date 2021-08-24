Wanted man attacked a woman then fatally shot another man, Columbia police say

Columbia police are searching for a man wanted for murder who they called armed and dangerous.

In addition to murder, Sherrod Cantoine Joyner is also facing a count of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature from an Aug. 11 confrontation at the Heights Apartments, police said Tuesday in a news release.

At about midnight, the 31-year-old Joyner argued with a female acquaintance at the apartment complex at 100 Walden Heights Drive, according to the release. That’s near the junction of Lake Murray Boulevard and Broad River Road, about a mile from Exit 102 on Interstate 26.

The woman told Joyner to leave and when he refused, she asked for help, police said.

A male friend came to the location to help and that’s when Joyner is accused of assaulting the woman, according to the release. When the male friend tried to intervene, Joyner is accused of shooting him, police said.

The gunshot victim was taken to an area hospital where he died, according to the release. The man’s name has not been made public by the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

There was no word on the woman’s condition.

Information on where Joyner went after the shooting was not available. Information about Joyner and the attack has been added to the National Crime Information Center database.

Anyone who has information about Joyner’s whereabouts or the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

