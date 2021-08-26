Myrtle Beach area visitor who had close call with shark featured on Good Morning America

Last week, the Oister family took a trip to the beach while on vacation on the Grand Strand. A week later, they’ve been featured on national news.

Sara Oister, 11, was swimming in the Atlantic Ocean near 8th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach, using her boogie board to catch the waves when what appeared to be a small shark swam close to her. She saw the fin and ran out of the water.

Her mom, Nicole Oister, was filming at the time. They checked the video clip, and, sure enough, saw a fin approaching Sara in the water. Now, the clip has been aired on national and local news outlets, including Good Morning America and Inside Edition.

“We definitely weren’t expecting any kind of attention,” Nicole Oister told The Sun News. “I just thought it was a cool video, so I shared it.”

They did end up getting attention, more than they bargained for. Nicole Oister said her daughter doesn’t mind the attention, but it was a surprise that the video garnered so much reach. The family, visiting the area from upstate New York, has been contacted by people they know who have seen the segment on TV.

“We’ve had friends who were out to eat like, ‘Oh my God, we just saw you on TV,’” Nicole Oister said. “So that’s been crazy.”

At the end of the day, the family is thankful no one got hurt and they’re excited to continue sharing the story.

“I didn’t go into that day thinking I was gonna be right next to a shark,” Sara Oister said on Good Morning America.