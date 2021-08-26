SC lawmakers react to Kabul terrorist attack that killed 12 U.S. service members

In this Aug. 22, 2021, photo provided by the U.S. Marines, U.S. service members provide assistance during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/U.S. Marine Corps via AP) AP

Several South Carolina political leaders took to social media Thursday following the terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan that left at least 60 people dead, including 12 United States military members.

It was the first time a U.S. service member died in Afghanistan in more than a year and first time multiple members were killed in a single attack in several years.

Tensions in the region have grown rapidly since President Joe Biden announced his administration would continue the prior administration’s efforts to end the country’s role in the war and withdraw troops from the middle eastern country.

Prior to Thursday’s attack, the U.S. had received threats about a potential attack as officials continue to evacuate Americans and Afghans following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

As of Thursday, the defense department said about 1,000 more Americans still needed to be evacuated from Kabul and hope to be done by Tuesday.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

News of the attack began circulating Thursday, after Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby took to Twitter Thursday morning.

“We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can,” he wrote.

We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

Arguably the most focal S.C. lawmaker has been Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, who recently called for the impeachment of Biden for his handling of the withdrawal, saying it was the “most dishonorable thing” a president has done in modern time during an interview with right-wing TV network Newsmax.

Graham, who criticized the Biden administration for putting American lives in danger, on Thursday suggested reestablishing the military’s presence in Bagram as an alternative to the Kabul airport.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“The retaking of Bagram would put our military at risk, but I think those involved in the operation would gladly accept that risk because it would restore our honor as a nation and save lives,” he wrote on Twitter.

I urge the Biden Administration to reestablish our presence in Bagram as an alternative to the Kabul airport so that we do not leave our fellow citizens and thousands of Afghan allies behind.



It is not a capability problem, but a problem of will. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 26, 2021

Sen. Tim Scott retweeted Kirby’s announcement, adding “Praying for our troops, Americans in the region and our Afghan allies.”

Praying for our troops, Americans in the region and our Afghan allies. https://t.co/asUocgIwZz — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) August 26, 2021

“My heart breaks for the families of the fallen,” wrote S.C. state Rep. JA Moore, D-Berkeley. “This entire situation is egregious. #SupportOurTroops”

My heart breaks for the families of the fallen. This entire situation is egregious. #SupportOurTroops https://t.co/73W7Dq5Fgz — SC Representative JA Moore (@jamooreforsc15) August 26, 2021

“My heart breaks for the families of the fallen Marines at the Kabul Airport. Please keep them in your prayers,” wrote U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman.

My heart breaks for the families of the fallen Marines at the Kabul Airport.



Please keep them in your prayers. — Rep. Ralph Norman (@RepRalphNorman) August 26, 2021

Congressman Tom Rice also took to Twitter prior for turning his focus to Biden.

“The news out of Kabul is devastating,” Rice wrote. “Please pray for the injured, our troops, and those in harm’s way.”

The news out of Kabul is devastating. Please pray for the injured, our troops, and those in harm’s way. — Congressman Tom Rice (@RepTomRice) August 26, 2021

In a statement posted to his website, Rice called for Biden to resign.

“All options are on the table to hold President Biden accountable for this tragic chain of avoidable events,” the statement read. “President Biden, you yourself said ‘The Buck stops here.’ Do the American people a favor. Resign and turn the job over to someone who can handle it.”

Congresswoman Nancy Mace called for flags to be lowered to half-staffed.

“@POTUS, I implore you to order the United States flag be lowered to half-staff to honor the Americans who died in today’s Kabul terrorist attacks,” Mace tweeted.