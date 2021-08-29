South Carolina

3 hurt after small plane crashes in backyard of SC home

The Associated Press

SPARTANBURG, S.C.

Authorities in South Carolina confirm a small plane crashed Saturday, injuring three people.

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies said the plane landed in the backyard of a house in Spartanburg, multiple news agencies reported.

The sheriff’s office described the passengers' injuries as minor. They were transported to an area hospital for assessment and treatment, first responders said.

It is unclear what caused the accident. The Federal Aviation Administration has investigators headed to the scene, Spartanburg fire officials said.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

South Carolina

Housing official pleads guilty to taking $15,000 in bribes

August 29, 2021 3:22 AM

South Carolina

Man gets 40 years for killing boy while shooting at his mom

August 29, 2021 3:22 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service