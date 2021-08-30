South Carolina
Woman dies after hitting ditch in overnight crash on Midlands road, SC officials say
A Midlands woman was killed in a Sunday night car crash, South Carolina officials said.
Elisabeth A. Mizell died in the single-vehicle collision, the Saluda County Coroner’s Office said Monday. The 46-year-old Saluda resident died at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.
At about 8:05 p.m., Mizell was driving a 2021 Mazda hatchback west on Water Tower Road, said Master Trooper Brandon Bolt of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. That’s about 8 miles west of Batesburg-Leesville.
When she came to the intersection with Spann Road, the car ran off the left side of the road where it hit a ditch and an embankment, according to Bolt.
Mizell, who was wearing a seat belt, was the only person in the car and no other injuries were reported, Bolt said.
There was no word about what caused the car to veer off the road, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol, the coroner’s office, and the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office.
Through Monday morning, 719 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, state Department of Public Safety data shows.
At least six people have been killed in Saluda County crashes in 2021, DPS reported.
