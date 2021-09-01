Motorcycle rider killed in head-on crash with SUV, two others hurt, SC cops say

A motorcycle rider was killed in a head-on crash with an SUV on a Midlands-area road, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Michael I. Moyer Jr., suffered blunt force injuries and the 35-year-old died at the scene, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 2 p.m. Tuesday on Rainbow Falls Road in Aiken County, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye of Highway Patrol. That’s in the Graniteville area, near Interstate 20.

Moyer was riding a 2016 Harley-Davidson south on Rainbow Falls Road, when he crossed the center line and collided with a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban traveling in the opposite direction, Pye said.

There was no word if Moyer was wearing a helmet.

Both the driver and a passenger in the SUV were hurt and taken to an area hospital for observation, according to Ables. Further information on their conditions was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

Information on what caused the motorcycle to veer into oncoming traffic was not available, but the collision continues to be investigated by Highway Patrol.

The results of toxicology tests are pending, the coroner’s office said.

Through Wednesday morning, 98 motorcycle riders were among the 722 people who had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, state Department of Public Safety data shows.

At least 25 people have been killed in Lexington County crashes in 2021, and three involved a motorcycle, according to DPS.