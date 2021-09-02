South Carolina

Two infants die after being found in a car at Richland County daycare, deputies say

Two infants were pronounced dead Wednesday after being found in a car outside of a daycare facility, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

The infants were twins, Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford told The State.

At about 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of two unresponsive infants at Sunshine House Early Learning Academy, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s at 10336 Wilson Blvd. in Blythewood, near Exit 24 on Interstate 77.

When they arrived, deputies found the babies inside a vehicle, and both died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s department.

More information about the babies, including their names, is expected to be released during a Thursday news conference held by the coroner’s office.

The sheriff’s department said it’s unclear if there was any involvement by the staff of Sunshine House, but the deaths remain under investigation.

Sunshine House of Blythewood has been open for more than 45 years, according to its website.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

This is a breaking news story

In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.

