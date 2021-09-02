SLED arrests town’s ex-clerk for embezzling more than $200K

A former clerk for a South Carolina town has been arrested for embezzlement after allegedly buying personal items worth more than $200,000 with the town's credit card, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Wednesday.

Tammy Renea Sarvis, 48, faces a charge of embezzlement of public funds valuing $10,000 or more, WCBD-TV reported.

Sarvis served the Town of Scranton from 2018 to 2021. She was responsible for the safekeeping, transferring and disbursement of public funds, authorities said.

Sarvis was processed at the Florence County Detention Center. It was unknown if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.