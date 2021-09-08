Midlands man killed in shooting was ‘targeted,’ SC cops say

A Midlands man was killed in a shooting and a search is underway for the person who pulled the trigger, the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office said.

Kelvin Brunson died at the scene Monday, according to the sheriff’s office. The 43-year-old Summerton-area resident had been shot multiple times, the sheriff’s office said.

At about 12:15 a.m., Brunson’s body was found in the driveway at 1265 Furse Road after sheriff’s deputies and Summerton police officers said they responded to a complaint about gunshots being fired in the area. That’s in the Summerton area, near the intersection of U.S. 15/North Church Street and U.S. 301/Main Street.

Clarendon County Fire Rescue first responders attempted to revive Brunson but were unsuccessful, according to the sheriff’s office.

No other injuries were reported.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called in to help process the scene.

There is no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported. The sheriff’s office did not say if this is considered an ongoing threat to the community, but investigators said they believe Brunson was targeted.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-435-4414, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

