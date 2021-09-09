Alex Murdaugh had no ‘visible injury,’ was not on alcohol or drugs, report on shooting says

READ MORE Alex Murdaugh Coverage The Murdaugh family saga has dominated the news after another shooting, a resignation and criminal accusations — with Alex Murdaugh at the center of it all. Here are the latest updates on Alex Murdaugh. Expand All

A police report made public Thursday in the shooting of Alex Murdaugh says the Hampton lawyer suffered no “visible injury,” but does not clarify further.

The report, released by the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office, includes little information about the shooting, raising questions about what happened on Sept. 4. The incident is described as an attempted murder in the report.

The Sheriff’s Office checked three separate boxes in the report saying Murdaugh did not suffer a “visible injury” and was not using alcohol or drugs.

Deputies were en route to the scene when they learned Alex Murdaugh, 53, had been shot in the head and was being airlifted to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, according to the report.

A Sheriff’s Office investigator, Cpl. Kendrell Henderson, spoke with Murdaugh before he was flown out. The report does not say what they talked about.

A Tuesday press release by the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office states that deputies were dispatched to the scene of the shooting at 1:55 p.m. Saturday — 21 minutes after the S.C. Law Enforcement Division says Murdaugh called 911.

The narrative in the new report does not address obvious questions, including whether the box noting “visible injury” was checked in error; why Murdaugh would be airlifted if he had no visible injury; which agency was first on the scene; whether Murdaugh’s tire was damaged; and does not address claims from Murdaugh’s attorney that he was shot by an unknown assailant after having car trouble.

A three mile stretch along Salkehatchie Road is blocked.



A Hampton Co. Fire rep said they were called to the scene around 1:30 pm. pic.twitter.com/aHsPDapWoL — Kacen J. Bayless (@Kacen) September 4, 2021

A day before the shooting, Murdaugh resigned from his family law firm after the firm confronted him with allegations of misappropriating funds, according to the firm.

Two days after the shooting, Murdaugh announced publicly that he was entering into drug treatment and issued a vague apology to “everyone I’ve hurt, including my family, friends and colleagues.”

According to the incident report, police have not identified a suspect.

Murdaugh called 911 in the shooting, according to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division, which is now leading the investigation.

His wife and son, Paul and Maggie, were found shot to death on June 7 in Colleton County. Both Saturday’s shooting and the June murders remain unsolved.