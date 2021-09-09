Endangered Midlands teenager reported missing by sheriff’s office

A search was underway Thursday for a missing Midlands teenager.

Kelsey Reagan Singley was called endangered, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. Information about why the 14-year-old Prosperity resident was considered in danger was not available.

Kelsey Reagan Singley was reported missing by the sheriff’s office. Newberry County Sheriff's Office

Singley was last seen Wednesday at her home on S.C. 773, the sheriff’s office said. She was publicly reported missing by the sheriff’s office on Thursday.

There was no word if Singley was considered a runaway, or if she was alone when she was last seen. The sheriff’s office did not say if foul play was suspected in Singley’s disappearance.

The sheriff’s office said it was not known if Singley left in a vehicle or on foot.

Anyone who has seen Singley, or has information about her, is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-321-2222, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.