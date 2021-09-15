South Carolina

NC man dies after crashing into county welcome sign in SC

The Associated Press

RICHBURG, S.C.

A North Carolina man died after his van ran off Interstate 77 in South Carolina and hit a brick welcome sign for Chester County, authorities said.

Gregory Morris Hill, 70, of Charlotte, North Carolina, died at the scene of the crash Monday afternoon, Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker said.

Hill's van was heading south on I-77 when it ran off the right side of the highway and into the “Welcome to Chester County” sign placed several years ago at Exit 65, South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Joe Hovis said.

The sign was destroyed, according to photos posted on Facebook by the Richburg Fire Department.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

South Carolina

Families in subdivision hit by stray pellets from dove hunt

September 15, 2021 2:29 AM

News

2nd largest South Carolina school district to enforce masks

September 15, 2021 1:44 AM

South Carolina

Gunshots kill 2 women in car in Orangeburg

September 15, 2021 2:29 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service