South Carolina

Think it won’t happen to you? Tips to avoid leaving your child in the car

After the death of infant twins who were left in a car for nine hours, Sheriff Leon Lott said people across Richland County were impacted by the case.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said her office received hundreds of calls from people concerned about about the children’s’ deaths.

The children’s relatives are devastated and will live with the tragedy for the rest of their lives, Lott said. Their only comfort can come from the prayers of the community, he said.

Some parents commenting on the story say this could never happen to them. But nothing seemed unusual about the father who forgot his children.

The deaths were ruled an accident, a slip of the mind by a father burdened by the expectations of his job, according to Lott and Rutherford. The dad simply forgot to drop his kids off at day care under the pressures of work.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Here are some tips to avoid leaving your children in your car from those who study and investigate the issue.

Kidsandcars.org, which tracks deaths of children left in vehicles, gives these strategies:

“This is when many tragedies occur,“ kidsandcar.org says. “Miscommunication can lead to thinking someone else removed the child.”

Parents should watch out for their children getting into parked cars as well. Kidsandcars.org gives this advice:

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Coroner Rutherford said some vehicles have a rear-seat-occupied warning. While the beeping noise might be annoying, do not disable it, Rutherford said.

Don’t ever leave your kids in your car even on a cool day, investigators said. On an 80-degree day, the temperature inside a car can reach 120 degrees.

If you see a child left alone in a car, kidsandcar.org encourages calling 911.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service