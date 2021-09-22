South Carolina

Search underway for teen who hasn’t been seen in a week, Lexington police say

A search was underway for a missing teenager who has not been seen in a week, the Lexington Police Department said.

Devon White has not been seen since leaving a foster home on the morning of Sept. 15, police said.

The 15-year-old was called a runaway and was publicly reported missing by police on Sept. 21.

Devon White, 15, was reported missing by the Lexington Police Department. Lexington Police Department

There was no word if White was alone when he was last seen, or if he left in a vehicle or on foot.

Information on why White ran away from the foster home was not available.

Police described White as a 5-foot-2, 135-pound male who was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black jeans, a red hat, and black Nike Air Force 1 shoes.

Anyone who has seen White, or has information about him, is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-951-4642 or email kheath@lexsc.com. Tips can also be shared with CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or online.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

This is a breaking news story

In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.

