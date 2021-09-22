New home building factory coming to SC expected to create 180 jobs

S.C. Commerce Director Harry Lightsey, left, and Gov. Henry McMaster applauded a new factory coming to the Palmetto State. tglantz@thestate.com

A company that builds modular homes is putting stakes in the ground in South Carolina, with plans to establish a new factory that will create more than 100 jobs.

On Wednesday, Impresa Building Systems of Greenwood SC, LLC, announced it is investing more than $9 million to establish modular factory construction operations in Greenwood County, according to Gov. Henry McMaster.

The new operation, which will be an affiliate company of Impresa Modular, is expected to create 180 jobs, the Governor’s Office said in a news release.

The investment and jobs are “a huge win for the Palmetto State,” McMaster said in the release. Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III said it will be a boost to manufacturing in South Carolina.

Impresa Modular is a residential home design, sales and development company that specializes in providing a way to build and buy homes around the U.S., according to the release.

The company said it found the best approach was using the modular construction model of building homes in a factory, as opposed to outdoors.

The new South Carolina facility will be at 161 Rock Church Road South East in Greenwood, west of the Midlands and about 75 miles from Columbia.

The 240,000-square-foot production facility is expected to be operational by January 2022, and in full production by July 2022, according to the release.

When the factory is running at full capacity, it’s expected to build more than 300 homes per year, the Governor’s Office said.

“The facility will be a combination of process proven off-site modular construction practices with today’s cutting-edge methods to be an industry leader,” said Dan Hobbs, president and general manager of Impresa Building Systems of Greenwood SC, LLC. “Workforce is key, and we are driving to assemble top talent in all disciplines.”

Anyone interested in applying for one of the new jobs should visit Impresa Building Systems’ careers webpage.

The new business will “serve the region with much-needed housing solutions,” Greenwood County Council Chairman Chuck Moates said in the release.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project, the Governor’s Office said. The Council also awarded Greenwood County a $200,000 Set-Aside grant to assist with related project costs, according to the release.

