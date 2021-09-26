A body was found near a Piggly Wiggly, now Midlands coroner needs help IDing the man

A week after a body was found in the woods behind a Midlands grocery story, officials still have not been able to identify the man.

Now the Sumter County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help.

The man, believed to be between 40-50 years old, was discovered on Sept. 20 in a wooded area near the Piggly Wiggly supermarket at 1011 Broad St., Coroner Robbie Baker said in a news release. That’s at the Sumter Square Shopping Center, near Sumter Mall.

The coroner’s office said the white man is approximately 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 and weighs about 175-200 pounds. The man was wearing a T-shirt, cargo shorts and a pair of black slip-on tennis shoes with white soles, when the body was found, the coroner’s office said.

The man is believed to have been a homeless person residing in the Sumter area, according to the release.

The coroner’s office said the man had a tattoo on his right forearm that appears to be a grim reaper.

An autopsy was conducted on Sept. 23 at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, but no cause of death has been released by the coroner’s office.

The Sumter Police Department and the coroner’s office are investigating the death.

Anyone with information on a missing relative or who may know this man or can help locate his family is asked to call Chief Deputy Coroner Bryan Rogers at (803) 436-2111, or police at (803) 436-2700.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

