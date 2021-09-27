West Columbia woman’s death ruled a homicide, Lexington County coroner says

A homicide investigation has been opened after a West Columbia woman’s body was found in a Lexington County home Sunday, officials said.

At about 1 p.m., the body of 30-year-old Heather Renee Jordan was discovered at a home in the 1600 block of Northland Drive in Cayce, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher. That’s in the area near U.S. 321/Charleston Highway and about a mile from Steel Hands Brewing.

Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene, Fisher said.

Information if Jordan lived at the home was not available. There was no word if anyone else was in the home when emergency responders arrived.

Jordan’s cause of death will be determined following an autopsy, which is scheduled for Thursday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, according to Fisher. But the coroner called Jordan a homicide victim.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Cayce Department of Public Safety said Jordan’s death is not considered an ongoing threat to the public.

There is no word on anyone wanted in connection to Jordan’s death, and no arrests have been reported. The Cayce Department of Public Safety continues to investigate the death.

Anyone with information on Jordan’s death is asked to call the Cayce Department of Public Safety Dispatch at 803-794-0456, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.