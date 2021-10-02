Clemson University OKs contract extension for Clements

Clemson University President Jim Clements has agreed to a five-year contract extension after new terms were approved by the school's Board of Trustees.

The vote was unanimous Friday, The Greenville News reported.

Clements began his role as president in 2013 and has secured over $1.2 billion in private funds while increasing the value of the Clemson Foundation Endowment to more than $1 billion.

“I feel so blessed and fortunate to be in such an incredible place with such dedicated faculty, staff, incredible students and incredible board,” Clements said.

Clements was given a $100,000 pay raise in 2018 bringing his base salary to $588,800, which has now increased to $675,000 with the extension. The new contract includes a $100,000 signing bonus and $50,000 per year based on performance review.

“Clemson is on an incredible trajectory in ensuring its students succeed in the classroom and in the world once they leave here,” said Board Chair Kim Wilkerson. “This five-year extension is a reflection of Jim’s commitment to Clemson and the Board’s commitment to what we believe is the best university president in the country.”

Wilkerson told Clements the university looks "forward to having you retire here at Clemson.”

“We love you, we love your family. We are very glad to have you here,” she said.

Clements also agreed to pay back one year’s worth of his Clemson University Foundation salary if he were to leave before the contract ends.

The new contract is set to expire June 30, 2026.