US Rep. Clyburn backs Devine in Columbia mayor race

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn is endorsing Columbia City member Tameika Isaac Devine to be the next mayor of South Carolina's capital city.

Monday's backing of Devine from the steps of City Hall is the latest endorsement in a friendly, but spirited race to take over the city from Mayor Steve Benjamin, who decided not to run for reelection after 11 years.

Benjamin last month endorsed one of Devine's opponents, attorney Sam Johnson, who was barely out of his teens when he volunteered for the mayor's first campaign in 2010 and was an aide before going into private law practice.

Joining Johnson and Devine in the Nov. 2 election are current City Council member Daniel Rickenmann and former councilman Moe Baddourah.

When endorsing Johnson, Benjamin said he likes all four candidates to replace him, and Clyburn also said Monday he had no problems with anyone in the race.

“This young lady has demonstrated time and time again that she is ready to lead this city,” Clyburn said. “I do believe that, if given the opportunity, she will be ready to lead on day one.”

Devine, who has been on City Council for 19 years said she was honored to get the backing of the state's longest serving congressman, first elected in 1992.

“He is a citizen of Columbia; he has worked really hard for the community. He knows all of the candidates, and he knows what we’ve done. So, for him to weigh in on the mayor’s race and have confidence in me to represent the citizens of Columbia means a whole lot,” Devine said.