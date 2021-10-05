2 suspects arrested after man found shot to death in Upstate

Two people have been apprehended after a man was shot to death in the South Carolina Upstate, authorities said.

The killing happened around 4 p.m. Monday near Belton, WYFF-TV reported.

When sheriff's deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot at least once, Anderson County sheriff’s Sgt. J.T. Foster said. He later died of his injuries.

Anderson County Deputy Coroner Don McCown identified him as Jacob Briar Black, 31, of Williamston. Black was found laying in a ditch, McCown said.

Names of the suspects were expected to be released Tuesday after they are formally charged.