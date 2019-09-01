Hurricane Dorian, slow-moving and shifting, could bring days of rain to the Carolinas

Video shows strong rip current from Hurricane Dorian on Hilton Head Island A video from Shore Beach Service on Hilton Head Island shows a strong rip current Aug. 31 near beach marker nine on the south end. The lifeguard service attributed the strong currents to Hurricane Dorian. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A video from Shore Beach Service on Hilton Head Island shows a strong rip current Aug. 31 near beach marker nine on the south end. The lifeguard service attributed the strong currents to Hurricane Dorian.

Hurricane Dorian is still expected to shift to the north, bringing the possibility of strong winds, heavy rain and rough surf to the Carolinas coast starting Tuesday.

Coastal areas of South Carolina and North Carolina could feel the effects of Dorian through early Friday, according to the National Weather Service, which provided an update on the storm at 5 a.m. Sunday.

Between 5 and 10 inches of rain could fall, with some areas seeing up to 15 inches.

“This rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods,” the National Hurricane Center said.

Tropical-storm force winds, or winds 39 mph or greater, could hit South Carolina at about 8 p.m. Tuesday and North Carolina at about 8 a.m. Wednesday, forecasters say.

Large swells and dangerous rip currents are expected to arrive in the Carolinas on Sunday, according to The Weather Channel.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington issued an advisory, saying rip currents will be “dangerous to anyone who enters the surf.”

Dorian, a Category 4 hurricane, is moving west at 8 mph as it closes in on the Bahamas on Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said. As the storm moves through the northwestern Bahamas on Monday, “a very slow weakening is anticipated to commence after 12 hours or so.”

By Sunday evening, Dorian could become “nearly stationary” for about 48 hours, the National Hurricane Center said.

Then, as the storm continues its slow march, current projections show Dorian could have less of an effect on Florida but a bigger impact in the Carolinas.

The governors of North Carolina and South Carolina have both declared a state of emergency.

“State assets are being mobilized now and Team South Carolina is working around the clock to be ready, if necessary,” S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said in a statement Saturday. “We encourage all South Carolinians who may be impacted by Hurricane Dorian to be vigilant and prepare now – there is no reason for delay.”

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper also said residents “should prepare, and listen to local leaders for updates on severe weather.”