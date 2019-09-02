How will Hurricane Dorian affect Charlotte?

Hurricane Dorian slams Bahamas as it nears U.S. coast Hurricane Dorian's center is about 110 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. Parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina have been ordered to evacuate as the storm approaches the U.S. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian's center is about 110 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. Parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina have been ordered to evacuate as the storm approaches the U.S.

Although the coastal Carolinas will likely be among the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Dorian, Charlotte could feel the storm’s impact as early as Thursday.

The Charlotte region appears to have a 20 to 30 percent chance of being hit with tropical-storm-force winds of 39 to 73 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service’s latest probability chart.

Whether the storm will bring heavy rains to Charlotte remains unclear.

More than a third of North Carolina — including the Raleigh area and the I-95 corridor — could fall within the storm’s path, the latest projections show. But areas further west may be affected, too.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

As of 11 a.m. Monday, Dorian was a category 4 storm and was pummeling the Bahamas. The storm is crawling westward at 1 miles per hour.

Where and whether Dorian makes landfall is still unclear.

Regardless of its path, the storm’s slow pace will likely bring heavy rain and wind to the coasts of North and South Carolinas.

Currently, experts predict 5 to 10 inches of rain in the coastal Carolinas, with isolated areas of 15 inches.

This is a developing story.