Many coastal areas of the Carolinas are under evacuation orders. Here’s the latest

New Hanover county manager announces mandatory evacuations for several coastal areas of the county on Sept. 3, 2019.

As Hurricane Dorian makes its way toward the Carolinas, many coastal areas are under evacuation orders.

Here’s what we know so far:

▪ Several South Carolina counties are under a mandatory evacuation order from Gov. Henry McMaster: Jasper, Beaufort, Colleton, Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley

▪ Parts of South Carolina’s Horry and Georgetown counties — Zone A — are under a mandatory order. Zone A includes all areas east of U.S. Business 17 to the intersection with U.S. 17 and all areas east of U.S. 17 to the northern county line, the Myrtle Beach Sun News reported.

▪ N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper issued a mandatory evacuation for the state’s barrier islands, from the Virginia line to the South Carolina line. The barrier islands include the Outer Banks, Shackleford Banks, Bogue Banks and Bald Head Island.

▪ New Hanover County in Eastern North Carolina has issued a mandatory evacuation for several beach towns: Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, Wrighstville Beach and Figure Eight Island. The order goes into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

▪ Residents of Wilmington and other areas of New Hanover County who live in homes or areas prone to flooding or storm surge are under a voluntary evacuation.

▪ Nearby Brunswick County in North Carolina also issued a voluntary evacuation for the county’s unincorporated areas.