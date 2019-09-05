Here’s where Hurricane Dorian will impact the Charlotte region the most

Duke Energy crews head to Hurricane Dorian Duke is sending about 450 workers from across the Carolinas, including Charlotte, to respond to the aftereffects of Dorian. The crews will stage in Florence, S.C. and deploy from there as needed. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Duke is sending about 450 workers from across the Carolinas, including Charlotte, to respond to the aftereffects of Dorian. The crews will stage in Florence, S.C. and deploy from there as needed.

Hurricane Dorian is expected to bring gusty winds peaking at 20 to 30 mph and a chance of light rain to Charlotte on Thursday, forecasters say. But areas southeast of the city could see more of both.

Union County and counties across the South Carolina border could see gusts approaching 40 mph and up to an inch of rain, the National Weather Service says. But the chance of rain across the region is still only 30% to 40%, and most parts of the Charlotte region will get no more than a quarter-inch of rain.

A sharp gradient of rain bands on the western edge of Dorian’s impact area means pronounced differences in rainfall within a short distance, the weather service says, and could change depending on the storm’s track as it plows over coastal waters off the Carolinas Thursday.

The Interstate 77 corridor will be a rough dividing line for rain, with rainfall least likely west and north of it, weather service forecaster Jake Wimberley said. “Some (Observer) readers will get zero rain and some 1 to 2 inches,” he said.

Dorian’s track is expected to pivot Thursday from northward toward the northeast, but that’s not expected to significantly change Charlotte’s chance of rain. A more dramatic shift in the track, to the west, could heighten chances of heavier rain.

“It wouldn’t take much change in the storm track to cause this (rain) edge to move closer to the Charlotte area,” Wimberley said.

For now, Charlotte is expected to see a cloudy day with temperatures of only about 83 degrees. Wind from the north-northeast will blow at 13 to 20 mph, with gusts to 29 mph. At 10:25 a.m., the weather service reported gusts of 24 mph at Charlotte’s airport and 26 mph in Monroe.

There will be a 30% chance of rain, but it’s not expected to total more than a tenth of an inch unless thunderstorms form.

Friday is expected to become sunny with a high near 89 but still with moderate breeze and gusts to 18 mph.