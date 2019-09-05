Weather News
High winds from Dorian sideline public safety vehicles in Dorchester County
Sustained tropical storm force winds from Hurricane Dorian have sidelined public safety vehicles in Dorchester County, officials said Thursday.
“If residents choose to travel during this time, it will be at their own risk,” Dorchester County spokeswoman Tiffany Norton said in a press release.
However, Dorchester County tweeted that “public safety crews will respond to true emergency calls only.”
Public works and Dorchester S.C. Department of Transportation vehicles have also been removed from the roads because of the high winds, the release said.
Tropical storm force winds in Dorchester County have already caused road issues, including downed trees on I-26 West just before the Volvo interchange, according to a video Dorchester County posted to Twitter.
Dorchester County is under a flash flood watch through Thursday evening and a tropical storm warning, according to a bulletin from the National Weather Service.
“Crews will remain off the roads as long as we continue to experience sustained tropical-storm-force winds,” Norton said in an email.
