Baby alligator rescued from inside South Carolina home — and deputies name it Dorian

Authorities in South Carolina promised potential looters ahead of Hurricane Dorian they’d be Facebook famous if caught.

The first culprit? A baby alligator.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office removed a 3-and-a-half foot alligator from a residence Wednesday night, holding fast to a zero-tolerance policy for looting amid the storm.

“Even those looters with a tail... and claws,” deputies said on Facebook.

Deputies named the “little baby gator, doo doo doo doo doo doo” Dorian before placing him under arrest for looting in the town of Moncks Corner, according to the post.

“Under arrest” was code for relocating the alligator to a safer area, deputies said.

Moncks Corner sits near Lake Moultrie, roughly 30 miles inland, in the coastal Berkeley County — just north of Charleston.

The alligator’s namesake rolled into South Carolina shortly after its capture, flooding roads, generating tornados and causing storm surge up the coast.

Dorian the storm was upgraded to a Category 3 hurricane overnight, according to the National Hurricane Center, and was chugging north at 8 mph Thursday morning.

The Charlotte Observer reported the storm was “so close to the coast that forecasters say landfall could happen at any time.”

Berkeley County deputies had warned residents Tuesday they’d be vigilant protecting properties from looters during and after the storm, promising to post the perpetrators on the sheriff’s office “Facebook Hall of Fame.”

“We will make you famous, we promise,” deputies said, along with a slew of hashtags that included #SorryNotSorry and #LootersGetAFreeRide #StraightToHFDC.