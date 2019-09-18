Tropical Storm Jerry is gaining strength. Here’s what we know so far in the Carolinas

Tropical Storm Jerry forms to become 10th storm in 2019 Atlantic season Tropical Storm Jerry is a thousand miles east of land but could strengthen and accelerate to become a Category One hurricane when it reaches the northern Leeward Islands Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tropical Storm Jerry is a thousand miles east of land but could strengthen and accelerate to become a Category One hurricane when it reaches the northern Leeward Islands

Tropical Storm Jerry became the 10th named storm of the season as it continues to move west over the Atlantic and build strength, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Jerry could start causing problems for the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Humberto, which has turned away from the East Coast, continues to grow as it heads northeast toward Bermuda. The Category 3 storm is still sending dangerous surf and rip currents to North Carolina and South Carolina.

What does Jerry’s track show?

The storm is expected to become a hurricane by the time it reaches the Leeward Islands this weekend. The forecast puts Jerry passing north of Puerto Rico on Saturday.

The track puts Jerry making a turn to the north before it reaches the Bahamas, but there is still a lot of uncertainty in the five-day forecast.

It’s too early to say if and when the storm will affect the Carolinas.

Tropical Storm Jerry could strengthen into a hurricane in the coming days, forecasters say. National Hurricane Center

How strong is it?

Jerry is moving north-northwest at 13 mph with sustained winds of 45 mph, according to the latest forecast.

Tropical storm force winds extend out 45 miles from the center of the storm, the National Hurricane Center said.

Jerry is forecast to become a Category 1 storm early Friday with maximum sustained winds of at least 74 mph.

What about Hurricane Humberto?

Hurricane Humerto is well out to sea but continues to strengthen as it moves toward Bermuda.

Humerto’s forecast track puts it moving northwest into the North Atlantic this weekend and losing strength.

The storm may be far away from the Carolina coast, but it is still being felt along the beaches with rough surf and dangerous rip currents, according to the Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Humberto is well off the coast, but continues to send rough surf and dangrous rip currents to the Carolinas. National Hurricane Center