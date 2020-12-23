Risk of floods, weak tornadoes added to Charlotte region’s Christmas Eve forecast

The Christmas Eve forecast for North Carolina is turning tumultuous, with everything from snow to flooding and tornadoes possible in different parts of the state.

The Interstate 77 corridor, which includes the Charlotte area, faces a 100% chance of rain Thursday, along with severe storms and wind gusts up to 36 mph, the National Weather Service says.

The storm threat extends well into Eastern North Carolina.

Snow is not in the forecast for the Charlotte area. However, rain will likely start before sunrise, and up to an inch could fall through the day Thursday, with half an inch possible after sunset, forecasters say.

“A moist cold front will bring moderate to heavy rain across the area on Thursday. Isolated minor flooding issues are possible,” the NWS said early Wednesday.

“In addition, there is a marginal risk for isolated severe thunderstorms producing damaging outflow winds and weak tornadoes across the I-77 corridor Thursday afternoon and evening.”

Christmas Day is expected to be clear but cold, with a high of 36 degrees in Charlotte.

The Asheville area in the North Carolina mountains also faces the possibility of localized flooding, with as much as 3 inches of rain.

Forecasters are calling for a 100% chance of rain on Christmas Eve for the mountains, with a 40% chance of snow and a low of 18 degrees after dark. Gusts of about 18 mph are forecast, and there is a risk of tornadoes for the area in the late afternoon, forecasters say.

“A rapid transition to snow will occur across the higher peaks, then snow levels work down to the valley floors by before midnight,” the NWS reports. “Snowfall amounts look to be low-end.”