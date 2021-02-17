Winter storm advisory in effect for Charlotte area as chances grow for freezing rain

A winter storm watch has been issued for Charlotte and surrounding counties to the north and west as chances grow for freezing rain and sleet overnight Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 p.m. Thursday and includes the possibility of ice accumulations up to two-tenths of an inch in some parts of the region, forecasters say.

Charlotte proper will likely see little accumulation of ice, but the the possibility of accumulation rises the farther north you go in Mecklenburg County, officials say.

“Periods of freezing rain or freezing drizzle will cause travel difficulties,” the NWS says. “Be prepared for slippery roads. ... The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.”

Projected ice accumulations for the region. National Weather Service map

Ice accumulations will be heaviest to the northwest of Charlotte, including in Salisbury, Hickory and Statesville, forecasters say.

A winter storm warning has been issued for counties in the western part of the state, where “significant icing” is expected, from one-tenth of an inch to four-tenths of an inch. The warning area includes Statesville, Mooresville and Morganton.

“Some trees and power lines will likely be brought down, Power outages are likely. ...Travel could be very difficult,” NWS forecasters said.

The chance of rain overnight Wednesday night into Thursday is 100% and temperatures will be in the lower 30s, forecasters say. The chance of freezing rain is greatest between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, forecasters say.

Highs Thursday will only reach the upper 30s, forecasters say.

Heavy rain is expected in western North Carolina late Wednesday night through early Thursday afternoon and localized flooding is possible in areas along streams, officials said.

We have issued a Winter Storm Watch effective Wednesday evening through Thursday for snow, sleet and freezing rain. Stay weather aware! #nswx #avlwx #gawx #scwx #cltwx pic.twitter.com/s3XdpYcZwR — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) February 16, 2021