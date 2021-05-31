Hit the beach now. Myrtle Beach’s nice Memorial Day weather might not last

If you plan to head outside to enjoy Memorial Day and the long weekend, Monday and Tuesday are your last chances to do so under the sun until next week.

Both days are sunny with highs ranging from the mid-70s (closer to the water) to the low-80s (farther inland), according to the National Weather Service.

Starting Wednesday, the Grand Strand will have chances of rain and thunderstorms through at least Sunday, according to the NWS. Expect bands of clouds passing through the region with a few chances of it being sunny on Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday through Sunday, it will be mostly cloudy with rain chances around 40-50%.

Though the storms might put a damper on anyone’s Myrtle Beach travel plans this week, the region desperately needs rain as it faces a drought that has already helped along a few fires.

The Horry County Landfill caught fire last weekend, the second time in a month. The North Myrtle Beach Flea Market also went up in flames on Thursday for the second time in just a four months.

The current weather conditions caused Horry County to issue a burn ban in April for unincorporated parts of the county, which include highly developed and populated areas of the Grand Strand, not just rural land. On May 10, sand dunes near the Sea Crest Hotel in Myrtle Beach went up in flames. The fire was contained before it reached any buildings.