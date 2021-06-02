Damaging winds, ‘torrential rain’ to descend on parched Charlotte. Here’s the latest.

Thunderstorms could deliver damaging winds and “torrential rainfall” to large swaths of the Charlotte region on Thursday, according to a National Weather Service alert on Wednesday morning.

Gusts of 50 mph and greater are possible, meteorologist Robbie Munroe of the NWS office in Greer, S.C., told The Charlotte Observer.

“The main threat right now would be damaging winds, lightning, brief heavy downpours,” Munroe said.

NWS forecasters predict at least a half-inch of rain Thursday afternoon and evening across the entire region, including Rock Hill and other parts of Upstate South Carolina, according to Munroe.

According to Wednesday’s NWS alert, “excessive runoff may lead to minor flooding in flood-prone areas. A few of these storms may also produce severe weather, primarily in the form of damaging winds.”

Blame a cold front that’s trailing a severe weather system in the Ohio and Tennessee valleys, according to Munroe.

While the weather system is expected to veer to the north of the Carolinas, the cold front is forecast “to press through the area tomorrow into tomorrow night,” he said.

“This is a little more organized than what you would see later in the summer,” i.e., the isolated, pop-up type of thunderstorms, according to the meteorologist.

“Most areas should see rain with this system,” he said.

While Wednesday has a chance of thunderstorms, “the real action looks like Thursday afternoon to Thursday night,” Munroe said.

The deluge, however, will do little to eliminate drought conditions in parts of the region, Munroe said.

Drought conditions for North Carolina as of June 2, 2021 US Drought Monitor

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor map, south Charlotte, Upstate South Carolina and parts of Union and Cabarrus counties are under “abnormally dry” conditions. Conditions were better in northern Mecklenburg County, Munroe said, which is under no such drought listing.

Northern Iredell County and counties to the north and east of Iredell are also listed as abnormally dry.

“Abnormally dry” is the least intense of five drought levels on the U.S. Drought Monitor map.

The amount of rain expected in Charlotte on Thursday “is not unusual here, so it would really take an above-normal type rainfall to really substantially help out with the drought,” Munroe said.

“It will certainly avoid things getting worse at least briefly, but that amount of rainfall is not going to put a dent in the ongoing drought,” he said.

Expect scattered thunderstorms to return across the area this afternoon and evening. More widespread t-storms are expected tomorrow afternoon/night as a weak front arrives. The storms tomorrow will pose a small (1 on a scale of 5) damaging wind risk. pic.twitter.com/RBdYTaj8YR — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) June 2, 2021