Tropical depression forms off SC coast. Here’s what it means for the Midlands

A tropical depression formed off the South Carolina coast Monday morning and the storm is forecast to move inland, the National Hurricane Center said.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for a portion of the coast of South Carolina, from Edisto Beach northeastward to the Santee River, according to the National Hurricane Center.

While it is expected to be upgraded to a tropical storm, once it makes landfall late Monday, it’s expected to weaken rapidly, the National Hurricane Center said.

No warnings or watches have been issued for the Midlands, where the effects of the tropical depression are not expected to be severe.

Heavy rain and breezy conditions are predicted to be the greatest impacts on the Columbia area, according to National Weather Service meteorologist John Quagliariello.

A tropical disturbance is off the coast of South Carolina and forecast to move inland, according to the National Weather Service. National Hurricane Center

“The greatest impact for the Midlands could be breezy and gusty winds along with scattered showers that could be locally heavy,” Quagliariello said.

Flooding and hail are not expected to be severe weather threats generated by the tropical depression in the Columbia area, according to Quagliariello. But the meteorologist did not rule out the possibility of tornadoes.

“The threat of isolated tornadoes are always possible, but it’s not expected to be a major issue,” Quagliariello said.

Wind gusts could reach up to 25-30 mph in the Midlands, according to Quagliariello. Because of that, the meteorologist recommended securing any loose objects outside of homes.

Powerful winds could cause considerable damage to trees and branches, which creates the possibility of downed power lines and outages.

As of 11 a.m., the tropical depression had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, with higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center. It was about 110 miles southeast of Charleston, but was moving northwest at about a 16 mph clip.

While the center of the storm is expected to make landfall by the night, the effects could begin to be felt in the Midlands by the afternoon, Quagliariello said.

The meteorologist said the storm is forecast to track across the Columbia area sometime between the afternoon and evening, and should be headed toward the Upstate by sunrise on Tuesday morning.

The southeastern portion of the Midlands — including Orangeburg, Bamberg, Barnwell, and even Sumter counties — are expected to experience the strongest winds, according to Quagliariello.

About an inch of rain could fall in Columbia by Tuesday morning, as there is a 30% chance of precipitation, according to the forecast. Higher amounts of rainfall are possible in certain areas affected by storms.

Temperatures are expected to approach a high of 91 degrees before dropping to the low 70s at night, according to the forecast. Temperatures are forecast to be in the 90s through the rest of the week, and more rain and thunderstorms are possible in the Columbia area.

Along the coast, the storm could produce 1 to 3 inches of rain, and storm surge flooding is possible, the National Hurricane Center said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.