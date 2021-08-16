Tropical Storm Fred threatens parts of NC, SC with heavy rain. Here’s the forecast

A map from the National Hurricane Center shows Tropical Storm Fred’s forecast cone as of 8 a.m. ET Monday. National Hurricane Center

Tropical Storm Fred could dump heavy rain on parts of North Carolina and South Carolina this week.

Fred was located about 90 miles south-southwest of Apalachicola, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph as of 8 a.m. Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center. It was moving north at 9 mph.

Tropical storm-force winds — which range from 39 to 73 mph — extend up to 90 miles from Fred’s center.

The storm’s center is expected to move across the northeastern Gulf of Mexico on Monday and make landfall in the Florida Panhandle in the afternoon or early evening. Forecasters say it could strengthen some but is expected to “quickly weaken” after making landfall.

It’s path as of 8 a.m. shows it weakening to a tropical depression Tuesday, before it reaches the Carolinas. A tropical depression has maximum sustained wind speeds of 38 mph or less.

But Fred could still bring heavy rain to parts of the region through Tuesday.

“Heavy rainfall across portions of the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic states could lead to flash, urban, small stream and isolated river flooding impacts,” the NHC says.

The western parts of North and South Carolina could see between 4 and 7 inches of rain, with “isolated maximum storm totals of 10 inches” possible, the hurricane center says.

The heaviest rain is expected in the North Carolina mountains and the upstate region of South Carolina, the hurricane center says. The Charlotte area is forecast to get between 1 and 4 inches of rain. Other areas of South Carolina could see between 1 and 2 inches.

A map from the National Hurricane Center shows expected rainfall amounts over the next three days. National Hurricane Center

The National Weather Service says the biggest chance of “excessive rain” in western North Carolina, piedmont North Carolina and upstate South Carolina will likely be Tuesday and Tuesday evening as “a remnant circulation from Fred moves northward to the west of the region.”

It could result in flash flooding, especially in areas that get “multiple rounds of heavy rainfall.”

“The flood threat will steadily increase as showers and thunderstorms wet the soil,” the weather service says.

Much of North Carolina, from west of the Raleigh area, has a 10% chance of flash flooding over the next three days, with a small area with a 20% chance. Other parts of the state have a 5% chance, the hurricane center says. Most of South Carolina has a 10% chance.

A map from the National Hurricane Center shows flash flooding chances from Tropical Storm Fred. National Hurricane Center