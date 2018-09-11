Hurricane Florence due to strengthen as it barrels toward the Carolinas, NHC says

The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Florence could make landfall anywhere from just south of Myrtle Beach, S.C., to the Pamlico Sound in N.C. The storm could be a Category 4 when it reaches the Carolinas, NHC says.
Weather

