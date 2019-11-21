The Rock Hill area will see rain this weekend. What will happen for the holiday?

Some Saturday rainfall but milder temperatures are in store for the Rock Hill during the weekend before Thanksgiving, forecasters say.

However, the hundreds of thousands of Carolinas residents expected to travel over the Thanksgiving holiday might be face inclement weather, according to the meteorologists.

Sunshine and high pressure brought 60-degree-plus temperatures Wednesday to Rock Hill for the first time in nine days. And it won’t be a one-day thing, forecasters say.

Highs Friday are expected to reach the low 60s, with ample amounts of sunshine.

It is a big change from what happened earlier this month. Daily high temperatures in November have averaged about 6.5 degrees below normal. The average high at this time of year is around 63 degrees.

The next change is expected Saturday, with the arrival of a cold front. Off-and-on showers are likely throughout the day, with mild afternoon temperatures in the mid 60s.

Behind the front, temperatures won’t drop much Sunday through Tuesday. Meteorologists are predicting highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s during that period.

And that brings us to travel conditions.

Thanksgiving is the biggest travel time of the year in the United States, and forecasters say it might take place in stormy weather.

“The next storm system may be knocking on our door as we head into Tuesday,” said meteorologist Andrew Kimball, of the National Weather Service office in Greer.

Some computer guidance shows the next system arriving Wednesday or on Thanksgiving Day, but Kimball said the latest trend in that guidance is for stormy weather to reach the Carolinas later Tuesday.

The good news, for travelers, is that temperatures in the Carolinas will be rather mild around Thanksgiving, so any precipitation that falls will be in the form of rain, even in higher elevations.