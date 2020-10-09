The Rock Hill region is set for a rainy weekend. What else can we expect?

People in the Rock Hill region can expect a rainy weekend. AP

After several days of sunny, pleasant conditions, the Rock Hill area will get clouds and rainfall this weekend.

“The circulation of (Hurricane) Delta will pass west of the mountains but will bring rain, heavy at times, to the area through the weekend,” says National Weather Service meteorologist Harry Gerapetritis.

He says the heaviest rainfall is expected in the mountains, and flash flood watches might be needed for the western-most parts of the Carolinas.

In the Rock Hill area, less rain is forecast.

The Weather Service says 1-2 inches of rain are possible Saturday and Sunday, with the highest chance of precipitation predicted from Saturday evening into Sunday night.

Cooler temperatures were noticeable Friday. A high pressure system along the East Coast sent a supply of cooler air into the Carolinas. It was quite a change from Thursday’s temperatures in the mid and upper 80s.

The cooler conditions, with afternoon highs only in the lower 70s, are expected through Saturday.

Forecasters say drizzle on Friday evening will change to off-and-on showers -- mostly of the light variety -- on Saturday. Heavier showers are predicted Saturday night and Sunday.

The biggest question about Sunday will be whether the pocket of cool air over the Rock Hill area and the rest of the Carolinas Piedmont breaks down. If it breaks down, warmer and more unstable air could move into the region Sunday afternoon and evening, allowing thunderstorms.

Gerapetritis said there will be “a marginal threat” of severe weather Sunday, should the warmer and more unstable air move into the area.

Showers are expected to end by Monday morning, setting the stage for what forecasters say will be several more days of pleasant conditions. A mix of sun and clouds with highs near 80 are forecast for Monday, followed by sunshine and upper 70s Tuesday. A weak cold front is predicted to cross the area late Tuesday, with sunshine and highs in the mid 70s for Wednesday and Thursday.











