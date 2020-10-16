It’s football weather. What to know if you’re going to a game tonight.

Expect chilly weather this weekend, experts say. tkimball@heraldonline.com

Forecasters are promising plenty of sunshine this weekend, but you’ll need a sweater or even a jacket at times.

A rather potent cold front is predicted to cross the Rock Hill area late Friday morning, ushering in another batch of chilly from Candada.

The coldest temperatures are forecast for Sunday morning, when lows could drop below 40 degrees in a few spots, forecasters say.

The cold front is expected to sweep across the region before midday Friday. Temperatures are expected to level off or even drop in the afternoon.

“Many areas may see their high temperature in the morning hours,” says the National Weather Service’s Robbie Munroe.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Forecasters say the showers and thunderstorms should taper off by late Friday morning, although a few widely scattered showers might linger into the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to reach the middle 60s by midday, and then remain there or drop a bit in the afternoon.

Fans attending high school football games Friday night probably will need to bring jackets, as temperatures are expected to tumble into the mid 40s. Sunshine is predicted for Saturday, but afternoon highs are only predicted to reach the lower 60s.

That will set the stage for Saturday night and Sunday morning, when temperatures are forecast to fall into the low 40s. Frost is not expected at this time for the Rock Hill area.

Sunday will mark the beginning of a warm up. Highs are expected to climb into the upper 60s, and Munroe says high pressure across the South will produced plenty of 70s for highs well into next week.

Steve Lyttle on Twitter: @slyttle