Snow, ice possible in York, Lancaster; areas close to NC more likely for flurries

Snow is possible through York, Chester and Lancaster counties Friday afternoon, weather officials said.

Less than an inch is expected, according to the National Weather Service. Small accumulations on grassy areas could happen, but ground temperatures are warm enough that snow won’t stick to stick to roads, weather service officials said in the latest forecast Friday morning.

Our latest forecast for the ongoing winter weather event. Snow/rain may diminish this morning, but likely will return by afternoon. Temps will remain mostly in the 30s until after sunset. More details including rain/snow timing: https://t.co/wLDbvDyijg pic.twitter.com/Yt5YPSUybh — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) January 8, 2021

That potential snow line dropped further south Friday morning in the weather service forecast, meaning more accumulation is possible for South Carolina border counties with North Carolina, said Darren Player, Lancaster County Emergency Management Director.

Remember,if you’re out and about today, bridges, elevated roads and walk ways will freeze over before the ground does, USE some EXTRA CAUTION! pic.twitter.com/LfO2ZNDmq8 — Trooper Gary SCHP (@SCHP_Troop4) January 8, 2021

However, there is a concern for black ice on roads overnight Friday into Saturday. Standing water on roads could freeze as temperatures drop into the 20s, according to the York County Office of Emergency Management. Officials with emergency management and law enforcement, from the S.C. Highway Patrol and York County Sheriff’s Office urged drivers to be careful through Saturday.

There's a chance of wintry weather mix heading to our area tomorrow.

Drive Slowly.

Accelerate & Decelerate Slowly.

Increase Following Distance.

Don't talk or text on the phone.

Be patient & courteous.

Stay home if necessary.#YCSONews #YoCoWX #YoCoNews pic.twitter.com/8YRMO02fBC — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) January 8, 2021

“Black Ice may be possible in the evening hours of Friday,” York emergency officials said. ”Remain weather alert and use caution when traveling.”

