Winter storm update: Lancaster schools delayed, York could see ice, power outages

Freezing rain will spread east towards the I-40 corridor early Thursday. Areas closer to the I-85 corridor will see a much shorter icing window. National Weather Service map

Lancaster County schools had a 2-hour delay Thursdaydue to an impending ice storm, and parts of York County could see a glaze of ice in a winter storm expected to cause power outages in both the Carolinas.

There is a possibility of flooding in some areas from as much as two inches of rain that could fall through the night, according to the National Weather Service.

WINTER STORM UPDATE 7AM (2/18): Here is the latest forecast on ice and rainfall totals across the area. Totals have trended down overall, but impacts will remain moderate to significant in the Warning Areas. Watch out for black ice tonight as temperatures dip below freezing. pic.twitter.com/GjKmGi7HfM — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) February 18, 2021

As of 8 a.m., no weather-related crashes had been reported in York, Chester and Lancaster counties, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol website.

The winter storm with freezing rain was pushing northeast and is expected to bring ice mainly north of Interstate 85 with higher amounts north of the state line and in Charlotte, weather service forecaster said.

Ice problems could cause as many as a million customers in South Carolina and North Carolina to lose power, Duke Energy officials had said Wednesday. Later estimates were not immediately available.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, no power disruptions were reported in York, Chester, and Lancaster counties, according to outage maps from Duke Energy, York Electric Cooperative, and Rock Hill Utilities.

Rain was heavy at times into Thursday morning and is expected through much of Thursday as a wintry mix one some spots, the Charlotte Observer reported. Most of the ice is forecast for areas west and north of York, and Lancaster counties.

WINTER STORM UPDATE 530AM (2/18): Here are the additional ice accumulations expected across the area. The two 6-hour ice graphics indicate the best timing for ice accumulations to occur. Stay weather aware, especially on roadways. #ncwx #scwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/GioGwHGmnj — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) February 18, 2021

Chuck Haynes, York County Emergency Management director, said a glaze of ice is possible in some York County areas, especially near Lake Wylie and the North Carolina state line.

Darren Player, Lancaster County Emergency Management director, said the region is still expected to see significant rainfall of up to two inches on some spots.

