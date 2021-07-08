This is what we know Thursday morning about Elsa’s impact on the Rock Hill region

Several hours of heavy rain are likely Thursday morning across the Rock Hill area, as Tropical Storm Elsa moves northward with its center not far to the east.

Forecasters say the far eastern parts of the area, such as southern Lancaster and southeastern Chester counties, could get up to 3 inches of rain.

The National Hurricane Center says Elsa will be a tropical depression, with top sustained winds of 35 mph, as it makes its closest approach to the Rock Hill area Thursday morning. The strongest winds and the biggest tornado threat are forecast to be east of the storm’s center, over the eastern Midlands and Pee Dee regions of South Carolina.

Originally, forecasters had expected the center of Elsa to move northward across the eastern third of South Carolina. But the National Hurricane Center adjusted the forecast Wednesday, and the center now is expected to be as close as 25-50 miles east of Rock Hill on Thursday morning.

“The strongest winds will be across and east of the I-77 corridor,” National Weather Service meteorologist Rodney Hinson said. “But nothing close to tropical storm winds (39 mph) are expected for our area. The better wind field will be east of the track. Heavy rain continues to be the main threat....”

Late Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service’s official forecast called for 1.49 inches of rain in Rock Hill, 1.25 inches in Chester, and about 2.3 inches in Lancaster. Extreme southeast Chester County is forecast to get 2.5 inches or more.

However, forecasters say that any additional westward track for Elsa would bring even heavier rainfall to the Rock Hill area.

Precipitation is expected to taper off by early afternoon. Winds are not expected to top 20 or 25 mph.

Hinson said there is a small chance of severe weather along the Interstate 77 corridor. That would be most likely in the mid-morning hours.

Once Elsa moves off to the northeast, a more typical summer pattern – heat, humidity, and a chance of afternoon thunderstorms – will take control through the weekend.