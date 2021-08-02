Big weather change expected this week in the Rock Hill region

Cooler weather expected this week in the Rock Hill region. AP

Last week was the hottest so far this summer in the Rock Hill area. This week might be the coolest.

A dip in the jet stream will allow cooler and wetter weather to cover the region for much of the week, forecasters say. A return to normal is predicted late in the weekend and next week.

National Weather Service meteorologists say a trough (dip in the jet stream) will cover much of the eastern United States for the next several days. On the edge of that trough is a stalled cold front.

“The front will remain nearly stationary, from the Gulf Coast states to the North Carolina coast, through most of the week,” says National Weather Service meteorologist Rodney Hinson. “Waves of low pressure will ride along the front, giving our area scattered to, at times, numerous showers and a few thunderstorms.”

The worst of this week’s weather is expected along the coast. Forecasters say 3 to 6 inches of rain is possible along Carolinas beaches through Friday.

In the Rock Hill area, 1 to 2 inches of rain is predicted for the coming week.

The first in a series of low pressure systems is forecast to affect the area Tuesday. Frequent showers and a few rumbles of thunder are expected from early Tuesday morning until the evening hours.

The clouds and rain will hold high temperatures to around 75 degrees, forecasters say.

That would be the coolest high temperature in Rock Hill since a 73-degree reading on Memorial Day (May 30). Highs are expected to hold to the upper 70s on Wednesday, then in the lower 80s Thursday and Friday.

It’s quite a contrast to last week, when highs were in the 90s every day, and Rock Hill recorded summer-high readings of 94 degrees both Wednesday and Thursday.

Additional areas of low pressure are expected to move up the coast Wednesday and Friday, and some of that rain is predicted to fall in the Rock Hill area. But forecasters say showers and thunderstorms also are possible Thursday and Saturday.

By Sunday, afternoon highs are predicted to rebound to the upper 80s, signaling a return to weather more typical of summer in the Carolinas.