Ida’s remnants forecast to bring stormy weather to Rock Hill area

The Rock Hill region could see rainy weather Tuesday and Wednesday. AP

Remnants of the hurricane that devastated parts of the Louisiana coast will bring rain and a chance of severe weather to the Rock Hill area Tuesday and Wednesday, forecasters say.

The remnants of Hurricane Ida are forecast to move northeast across northern Alabama and Tennessee on Tuesday, then curve across Kentucky, West Virginia and Maryland by Wednesday.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Jeffrey Taylor says the highest chance of flooding rains in the Carolinas will be in the northwest corner of South Carolina and across the North Carolina mountains. But Taylor says the Rock Hill area could get anywhere from ½ to 2 inches of rain from the system.

Fellow meteorologist Rodney Hinson says the outer bands of showers and thunderstorms from Ida will reach the western Carolinas during the day Tuesday.

“As the bands of convection move into the area from the west, the chance of isolated tornadoes increases as well,” Hinson says.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Forecasters says showers will become more numerous Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday. Precipitation is expected to taper off later Wednesday, as Ida’s center moves into eastern Kentucky and West Virginia.

Taylor says tornado chances late Tuesday night and Wednesday will depend on the amount of buoyancy, or lift, in the atmosphere.

“The amount of instability and buoyancy remains difficult to pin down, but it could certainly be enough to cause problems,” Taylor says.

Once the remnants of Ida have moved off, Rock Hill-area residents are in for a treat – in the form of cooler temperatures and lower humidity.

Sunshine is expected to return Thursday, but afternoon highs are only expected to reach the mid 80s. More of the same is predicted for Friday..

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Taylor says temperatures will climb a bit through the Labor Day weekend, but with humidity levels remaining low. Highs are forecast to reach 90 again by Sunday.

The lower humidity will translate into cooler morning temperatures. Lows are expected to bottom out in the lower 60s Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings.