Social worker left surprise $11M to children’s charities

In this Dec. 14, 2013, photo provided by Shashi Karan, Alan Naiman poses with his new car, an unusual extravagance for him, in Seattle. When Naiman, a Washington state social worker, died this year of cancer at the age of 63, the generous loner left most of his surprise estate worth $11 million to children's charities helping the poor, sick, disabled, abandoned and those otherwise stuck in foster care, unbeknownst to those beneficiaries or his own loved ones. (Shashi Karan via AP)