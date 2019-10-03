Girl Scout leader: Man takes her troop’s plastic flamingos

A Girl Scout leader in Ohio says someone took 50 plastic flamingos her troop was using to raise money.

Leader Jessica Husted provided the Springfield News-Sun surveillance footage of a man jumping out of a truck this weekend in Springfield, yanking the pink birds worth about $200 from a lawn and riding away with them. Husted said the worst part was that the man marred the girls’ efforts.

The 10- to 12-year-olds in Troop 30037 have been “flocking” homeowners’ lawns with the birds to solicit donations for a trip to Savannah, Georgia, Girls Scouts’ birthplace. Homeowners can donate money, and the girls pick up the birds and place them in another person’s yard of their choosing.

Police were checking to see if a report had been filed yet.