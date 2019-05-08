South Carolina one of the worst states for police officers, study says

South Carolina is one of the worst states to be a law enforcement officer, according to a new study from financial website Wallethub.

The Palmetto State was ranked No. 46 in the study, which measured quality of life; job hazards and protections; and opportunity for police officers and sheriff’s deputies across the country.

It was joined on the lowest end of the list by Louisiana, Arkansas, Kentucky, New Mexico and Arizona.

The state ranked dead last in median income for law enforcement officers, according to the study. It also ranked poorly in violent crime rate, state and local police protection expenses, police deaths and job hazards and protections.

South Carolina did rank above average in law enforcement officers per capita and percent of homicide cases solved.

The best states for law enforcement officers included New York, Maryland, California, New Hampshire and Indiana.