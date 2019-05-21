Afternoon Newsletter
13-year-old driver plows into his Durham apartment and hits a couch inside, report says
A 13-year-old crashed an SUV into his apartment Monday evening after accidentally pushing the gas pedal, Durham police say.
At about 5:30 p.m., the vehicle plowed into the Bay Creek Apartments building, hitting a couch inside, reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.
The building, on Hudson Avenue, was “evacuated because the SUV hit a support beam,” according to ABC11.
The teenager isn’t facing charges, the news station reports.
